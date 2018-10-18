Crime Briefs

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 10:52 am

80-year-old found deceased

An 80-year-old woman with dementia escaped from her home on Hamilton Lane on Oct. 12 about 2:45 a.m. According to family members and her caretaker, she was last seen about 12:45 a.m. She had a history of walking away from the residence and into the woods behind the home.

Deputies’ initial search did not find the woman, and additional personnel and a K-9 unit were called in. The woman was found about 7 a.m. that morning. She had fallen into a deep ditch and was deceased.

City police investigate armed robbery

Members of the Walterboro Police Department were dispatched to the BP-McDonald’s at 1404 Sniders Highway on Oct. 14 at 1:29 a.m. after a manager was robbed by an armed suspect.

The manager said a white male wearing a camouflage t-shirt, shorts and green “Crocs”-style shoes entered the store brandishing a black handgun.

The suspect walked to a novelty machine and began beating on the machine with his gun in an attempt to get the three $100 bills inside the novelty game.

Failing to break into the machine, the suspect put the handgun in his waistband, walked up to the counter and demanded the money.

He took the cash register drawer from the manager and walked out to an older model single-cab truck and drove off. He was last seen heading for the I-95 entrance ramps.

Walterboro man arrested following vehicle chase

A Walterboro police officer on routine patrol on Sniders Highway at Campground Road on Oct. 12 at 12:53 a.m. reportedly spotted a black BMW with an expired license plate and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver pulled to the side of the road near the intersection and then pulled back onto the roadway and began traveling south on Sniders Highway at a high rate of speed.

The driver eventually pulled over in the 2600 block of Sniders Highway and city police, assisted by deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, detained the driver and his passengers. Officers searching the car reportedly found two open containers of alcohol. A computer search on the vehicle determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant.

Another computer check determined that the driver, John L. Dubois Jr., 43, of Walterboro, was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Dubois was arrested on the warrants and on new charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, driving while under suspension and having an open container of alcohol.

Sleeping couple taken into custody

A Walterboro woman and Smoaks man were arrested by Walterboro Police after they were found sleeping in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Dandridge Road on Oct. 12 at 4:36 a.m.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to check on a suspicious vehicle parked in an empty lot. Inside the vehicle, the officers found two people who appeared to be asleep, both allegedly with loaded syringes in their laps.

Officers secured the needles and several knives they allegedly found in the vehicle.

Both occupants were awakened and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle allegedly found a silver metal cup in the center console that contained a white rock-like substance and a yellowish liquid. The contents field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

The discovery led to the arrest of the driver Ashley N. Murdaugh, 32, of Smoaks, and the female passenger, Amber E. Stubbs, 31, of Walterboro, on charges of possession of amphetamine.

iPhones stolen from business

Employees of the Verizon store at 2034 Bells Hwy. contacted the city police Oct. 13 at 2:50 p.m. after two males walked out of the business with two iPhones worth $2,799.98. An employee said two Hispanic males entered the business and began examining the display items. After a few minutes, a display alarm went off and the two males were spotted heading for the door.

An attempt by employees to stop the two suspects was unsuccessful.

The two men entered a dark Chevrolet Tahoe with a Florida license plate and fled.

Missing woman found

An Islandton woman was found after being reported missing on Oct. 10.

Dianne Gibson reportedly drove away from her home on Sniders Highway in her 2002 Toyota. Deputies reported that she had made possible comments about suicide. Reports said her family stated she had been suffering from depression and let her disabled husband at home alone — something she had not done before.

She was located in Luray and transported to an area hospital.

The man with the skull mask

A Walterboro woman was asleep Oct. 12 when she felt something tugging on her covers. When she opened her eyes, she saw someone with a skull mask standing over her bed.

She screamed for her mother, but the man kept standing there, so she screamed again. The masked man then fled out the window.

The victim said she noticed her air conditioner had been pulled out of the window and a knife was on her windowsill. Her only description of the intruder was that he was skinny and wearing a skull mask. Her mother, who arrived home just in time to hear her daughter’s screams, did not see the man.

Arriving officers found the AC unit lying on the ground, a silver knife on the windowsill and a bucket underneath the window. A K-9 unit was called, but did not locate the intruder.

The residence was added to the Sheriff’s Office’s patrol area.

Jewelry taken from Hampton Street home

Members of the city police department were called to the Hampton Street residence Oct. 14 at 4:55 p.m. after a man known to the resident fled the home with a jewelry box containing a large amount of jewelry.

The woman said she was in the bathroom when the subject entered the residence through a bedroom window. The man told the children in the home to sit down in the living room and then proceeded to the woman’s bedroom where he grabbed the jewelry box and fled.