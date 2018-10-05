Crime Briefs

Accidental shooting

injures 19-year-old

An accidental shooting the morning of Sept. 29 seriously injured a 19-year old-male.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of Hudson Mill Road at 12:58 a.m.

At the home, they found the victim with a bullet wound to his chest.

He told officials he was cleaning a rifle when he dropped it and the gun discharged.

Poor weather conditions had grounded the helicopter, so the ambulance crew transported him to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center where he was rushed into surgery.

Later in the day, the gunshot victim was flown by helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

Arrest made

in domestic case

An Islandton man was arrested on two charges after members of the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on Rum Gully Road the evening of Sept. 29.

The man’s wife told deputies she and her husband were involved in an argument when the couple’s son stepped between them in an attempt to break up the dispute. The father then allegedly pulled a knife and threatened him.

The victims fled the home and contacted the sheriff’s office, informing them that they left the home but there was a rifle and ammunition in the house. They believed the rifle was the only firearm in the house.

As deputies approached the door to the residence, the man locked the door and allegedly threatened the officers.

Additional deputies responded to the incident and eventually the man was taken into custody.

The incident led to the arrest of Gary M. Hart, 57, of Islandton on charges of criminal domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Teen faces

drug charge

A Colleton County High School student was suspended from school and told that he would face a criminal charge when he was allegedly found to have marijuana in his possession at school on the morning of Sept. 28.

At the end of class, the teacher was at the door, handing out work sheets to students as they walked out.

The student walked out without taking the work sheet and the teacher followed him into the hall and told him she was going to put the homework in his book bag.

When she opened the book bag, she reportedly spotted a prescription bottle, confiscated it and contacted a school administrator.

When the administrator arrived at the classroom, he reportedly found two plastic bags in the prescription bottle.

He then contacted a school resource officer, who arrived and opened the plastic bags, finding what he suspected to be marijuana.

Then the student’s parent was asked to come to the high school. When she arrived, the resource officer began interviewing the student.

He said that the marijuana was not his.

Based on the incident, the student was suspended from school for 10 days and charged with simple possession of marijuana.