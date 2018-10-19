CPA partnership with Palmetto Training teaching student welding, other core classes

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 9:13 am

Colleton Prep and Palmetto Welding formed a partnership this summer to allow juniors and seniors the opportunity to attend classes at Palmetto Training School in the Industrial Area.

“Eddie Jackson of Palmetto Training has done an outstanding job of coordinating with our schedule so the students are able to take all of their core classes at CPA first and then finish out the day at Palmetto Training,” said CPA Headmaster Jill Burttram. Before the opening of school, he met with the parents to explain his program and also gave a tour for students and parents.

In September, Jackson arranged a field trip to Metal Trades in Hollywood and plans to have other businesses stop by to talk to the students to help them understand the job requirements and training needed for after graduation.

Students will earn high school credit as well as certification in a variety of courses available such as welding, OSHA construction card, forklift training, and computer-numeric control programming.

“We have had an interest in this for a few years but have not been able to make having a facility and an instructor a reality. We are so excited to be able to offer these classes this year. We can’t thank Mr. Jackson enough for working with us!” Burttram said.

“The welding program had been a great opportunity for us to learn a really useful skill that we can do a variety of things with. The skills we are learning can be used as a lifelong hobby or for future employment. The program is awesome,” said eleventh-grader Forrest Simmons.