CPA crowned PRTC Bowl champs for second year

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 9:59 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawks earned the PRTC Bowl Championship in a 22-8 victory over Dorchester Academy (3-4, 2-1) Thursday evening in St. George. The War Hawks (3-4, 1-3) finished with 387 yards rushing and 15 first downs.

Gabe Barnes led CPA with 133 yards rushing and a touchdown, followed closely by Drew Murdaugh with 127 yards and a touchdown. Connor McMillan and Hunter Hudson combined for 77 yards from the fullback spot.

Grier Frank snagged two interceptions for Colleton Prep and Jacob Breland had one. Hunter Hudson led in tackles with eight.

David McMillen returned after suffering an injury earlier this season and accumulated four tackles and forced a fumble.

Colleton Prep scored first on a 7-yard run by Gabe Barnes (Murdaugh, run) with 1:34 remaining in the first quarter. Dorchester Academy answered early in the second quarter when Colby Weeks connected with Wyatt Judy (two-point conversion) to tie the game at 8-8 with 11 mintues left in the first half. Connor McMillan scored for CPA with 0.25 on the clock to make it 14-8 heading into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Colleton Prep’s Drew Murdaugh scored (Barnes, run) with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter to give CPA a 22-8 lead.

“I am extremely proud of how this team has persevered through some tough moments this year,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “I thought we played our most complete game of the season. We still have to clean up a couple turnovers that stopped good drives we had going — that is the only thing that stopped us.

“I felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” said Gorrell.

“Hats off to all of our linemen. The defense played great all night, forcing a fumble and three interceptions.”

The War Hawks will host Hilton Head Christian Friday evening for homecoming.