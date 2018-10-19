Couple renews their wedding vows in midnight ceremony at the Reaper’s Dungeon

Coley E. Eggers and Rebecca K. Eggers of Walterboro renewed their vows at The Reaper’s Dungeon makeshift cemetery on Saturday Oct. 13 at the Recreation Center.

The groom was dressed in a black “I’m With Creepy” t-shirt with skater shorts and sported neon green hair, a menacing clown face and a chainsaw. The bride wore a billowing black skirt with black blouse, accented with eccentric jewlery, a black veil and topped with lovely witch jewelry.

Married July 1, 1993 in Aurora, Colo., the two met at Earle C. Clements Job Corp in Morganfield, Ky. They now have two children and one grandson.

The couple has helped run The Reaper’s Dungeon since 2010.