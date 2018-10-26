County Council appoints Petrolawicz to S.C. Alliance board

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:46 am

At last week’s Colleton County Council meeting, council members approved the appointment of Lee Petrolawicz, chairman of the Colleton Economic Alliance, to fill the seat on the Southern Carolina Alliance Board of Directors vacated when Bill Workman resigned the post.

• Council approved the renewal of a service agreement with Physio Control for the Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s LifePak cardiac monitors/defibrillators.

• An ordinance to grant an easement to South Carolina Electric and Gas to provide the utility access to a portion of county-owned land at Robertson Boulevard and Aviation Way was approved by council.

The easement allows the utility company to provide electrical service to Lowcountry Aviation LLC at the Lowcountry Regional Airport. The measure required the approval of county council, Walterboro City Council and the Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission.

• County council approved a second ordinance that also requires authorization from the city, county and airport commission. The three governing bodies were required to approve relinquishing right of first refusal and other restrictive covenants in the deed to ease the sale of the land and building at 360 Anderson Rd. Universal Distributors LLC is seeking to sell the building and land to Coastal Land Holdings LLC.

• Second reading was given to an ordinance to ratify the fiscal year 2018 grant and budget resolutions. Among the items covered in the ordinance are the acceptance of a $572,000 U.S. Department of Transportation FAA Airport Development Grant to be used for airport runway improvements and the acceptance of FEMA and South Carolina Emergency Management Division disaster assistance funds totaling $1,056,209. The funds cover costs associated with Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Irma and the 2014 ice storm.

• County council approved a contract with Allen Butler Enterprises LLC for $151,792.50. The county sought bids for grading, ditching and roadway improvements for the county’s construction and demolition landfill. Six businesses submitted bids and Allen Butler Enterprises was deemed the lowest responsible bidder.

• Two grants for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were approved. The sheriff’s office is receiving $26,000 from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety-Office of Highway Safety and Justice Program for the purchase of body cameras and $43,783 from the U.S. Department of Justice for the purchase of bullet-proof vests.

• Representatives of three organizations attended the council session to discuss their work. April Richardson of the Center for Heirs Property Preservation provided council members with an overview of the center’s programs and Torsha Anderson of the Department of Juvenile Justice appeared to discuss the state agency’s work in Colleton County. Carl Coffin, director of the Colleton County Memorial Library, attended the meeting to discuss a new tutoring service the library is providing.

• Council approved appointing Sylvia N. Rowland, Janis K. Blocker and Jane McTeer Brown to the Colleton County Memorial Library Board.

• A resolution celebrating the long and distinguished record of public service of the late Rev. Bertha L. Givens was approved by county council.

• Rescheduling the county’s November meeting was given council’s approval. The meeting will now be held on Nov. 13.