Cougars look to nail down playoff spot

Last Updated: October 23, 2018 at 3:48 pm

Bluffton 34, Colleton County 31

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County faced off against Bluffton High School Friday evening for the first time in three years. The Cougars fought hard, but came up short, losing 34-31 on Senior Night. Colleton County is now 3-5 overall and 1-1 in Region VII-AAAA. They will travel to Beaufort High School Friday evening where they will face the Eagles (4-5, 1-1) in a pivotal region game to determine the No. 2 spot. Bluffton locked down the region’s top spot in Friday’s win over the Cougars.

Colleton County finished with 210 total yards, including 123 passing yards and 87 yards of rushing. Quarterback Edwardian Stansel was 4-9 accounting for all 123 yards of passing. Kylee Hart had seven carries for 12 yards on the night.

Shykem Chisolm had 74 yards receiving, scored two touchdowns and added 28 yards on the ground. Trakell Murray had 14 carries for 58 yards rushing and had 44 yards receiving, scoring once.

After a host of penalties in the first quarter, Bluffton scored on a 24-yard run with 2:35 remaining in the quarter. The Bobcats capitalized on a Cougar turnover with 3:29 left in the first half to make it 14-0. Answering the call, Shykem Chisolm returned an 89-yard kickoff return (Lance Calcutt, kick) to put the Cougars on the board with 3:10 left in the second quarter. The Cougars tied the game on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Stansel to Chisolm (Calcutt, kick) with 0:35 left in the half.

Bluffton scored on a 79-yard pass with 11:11 left in the third quarter. Colleton County’s kicker, Lance Calcutt, nailed a 25-yard field goal to leave the Cougars trailing 21-17 with 6:09 in the quarter.

In fourth quarter action, Bluffton scored on a 14-yard run to give them a 27-17 advantage (kick failed). Chisolm scored on a 66-yard pass from Stansel (kick failed) to leave the Cougars trailing 27-23 with 7:44 in the quarter. The Bobcats scored on a 12-yard pass to give them a 34-23 lead, but the Cougars were not finished. They scored on a hook-and-lateral play to Trakell Murray (two-point conversion) to make it a final of 34-31.

On defense, James Brown led the Cougars with eight solo tackles and one assist. Jahiem Black had six solo tackles and five assists, while Jalen Levine had six solo tackles and one assist. Jackson Morelli had five solo tackles and four assists.

“I am extremely proud of how our guys played and conducted themselves,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “They kept their composure and played hard to the bitter end. While the results are certainly disappointing, we saw some young men grow up tonight. Credit both teams for battling — they just got the ball last. We still have a lot to play for, and we will be trying to secure a home playoff game with a win this week.”