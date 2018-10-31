Cougars fall prey to Eagles

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougars traveled to Beaufort High School Friday evening for a rainy match-up against the Eagles in the final Region VII-AAAA showdown of the season. The Cougars (3-6, 1-2) fell behind early and went on to lose 34-13.

In a Week 11 make-up game forced by Hurricane Florence, Colleton County will host Region VII-AAA champions May River (9-0, 4-0) for homecoming Friday evening at Cougar Stadium. Kick-off is planned for 7:30 p.m. with homecoming events planned for halftime.

In the four-team bracket, the Cougars have clenched the No. 3 spot in the SCHSL Lower-State AAAA Playoffs. They are projected to travel to the No. 2 seed Lower-Richland (5-5, 4-1) in the opening round of competition set to begin Friday Nov. 9. The Diamond Hornets are coming off an 8-0 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Earlier this season, the Cougars earned a 25-8 win over the Bruins.

In Friday’s loss to Beaufort, Colleton County compiled 229 total yards, 205 of those in the air. Quarterback Edwardian Stansel had all 205 passing yards. Jeremiah Mosley had 61 yards receiving.

James Brown recorded nine solo tackles and three assists in the loss to Beaufort. Jalen Levine and Jahiem Black had seven solo tackles each.

Beaufort scored once in the first quarter of action and again in the second quarter to lead the Cougars 14-0 at the half. Colleton County’s Stansel connected with Shykem Chisolm on a long pass to the 1-yard line late in the third quarter. Trakell Murray then ran it in for a 1-yard run touchdown (Lance Calcutt, kick) to make it 14-7 with 2:46 left in the quarter.

The Eagles scored twice in the fourth quarter to give them a 28-7 advantage. With 4:12 left in the game, Jeremiah Mosley scored on a 63-yard pass from Stansel (failed two-point conversion) for a final of 34-13.

“I am very disappointed all the way around,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “We are a little banged up right now, but our effort and execution was not up to our standard. We played well defensively early to keep us in the game and had a 7-point game midway through the third quarter, but our inability to maintain anything consistent on offense caused the defense to wear down. We just weren’t physical up front — and I take responsibility for that. We will go back to work and will be better. We still have a lot to play for, and we will get healthy and get ready for the next challenge.”