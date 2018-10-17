Cougar Football earns region win over Seahawks

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 8:43 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar football team entered Region VII-AAAA competition Friday evening and pulled off a 35-28 win over the Hilton Head Seahawks. Colleton County improved to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

With 497 total yards in the game, the Cougars rushed for 389 yards and had 108 passing yards. Shykem Chisolm accrued 173 yards of rushing for the Cougars, scoring on a 10-yard run and a 55-yard run. Edwardian Stansel had 108 passing yards and Trakell Murray had 51 yards receiving, scoring on a 12-yard run and a 35-yard run. Lance Calcutt had a perfect night, going 5-5 in extra point attempts.

Jackson Morelli had two interceptions on the night, including one in the first quarter that led to a Cougar touchdown, and the second in the fourth quarter that allowed Colleton County to run out the clock. Mason Cole also intercepted a Seahawk pass in the second quarter that led to a long run by Shykem Chisolm down to the 1-yard line. Kylee Hart went in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown (Lance Calcutt, kick) that gave the Cougars a 21-7 lead with 11:21 on the clock.

“I thought we played hard,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “The offensive line really played unbelievably. We rushed the ball well all night. We have some talented backs and they showed it against Hilton Head.

“Defensively, we made plays when we needed to,” said Peeler. “We put the Seahawks in a bind twice on special teams or they wouldn’t have given up that many points.

“Shykem Chisolm, Trakell Murray and Kylee Hart all ran incredibly hard — but again, credit our offensive line with giving them some great holes to run through as well,” he added.

The Cougars will host Bluffton Friday Oct. 19 for Senior Night and Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness. The game will be televised as part of the Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week.