Cottageville Dollar General remodeled

Last Updated: October 23, 2018 at 4:21 pm

Dollar General has announced a complete remodelling of its store at 11051 Cottageville Highway in Cottageville. With an updated layout and design, the store now offers a selection of expanded frozen and refrigerated food offerings in addition to the same categories, brands and products.

“Through our ongoing commitment to provide a pleasant shopping experience to our customers, we are excited to welcome the community to see our recently remodeled located in Cottageville,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our customers enjoy the fresh layout and design, as well as the new product assortment including produce and expanded food assortments.”

Dollar General stores offer a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage, and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.