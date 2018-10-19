Cottageville church feeding the hungry

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 10:36 am

Today, you wouldn’t expect anyone in Colleton County to go to bed hungry. But Gena Reeves of Cottageville found out differently.

Last spring, she got a “message” from God. “It was one of those things God just put on my heart,” she said. Reeves looked around and saw many people in her community who didn’t have enough to eat. So she decided to do something about it — and Angel Plate Ministries was born.

She and about 20 friends and members of Cottageville U.M. Church began what, at first, seemed an “impossible task” — feeding about 27 people around Cottageville. That initial effort has now expanded into Walterboro and currently includes about 80 people, as well as an affiliation with the national group Meals on Wheels.

Reeves and her husband, Ronnie, cook the majority of the meals — all homemade as organically as possible. Each plate includes a protein, starch, vegetables and a roll — plus a bag with a bottle of water, dessert, disposable utensils and faith-based encouragements like bookmarks. “Sometimes they get other little goodies, depending on what we get donated,” she said. The menu was designed with help from a registered dietician at MUSC.

Then every Tuesday, she and the remaining eight volunteers set out to deliver the meals. Most of the recipients are in the Cottageville area, but about 12-13 homes are in Walterboro.

“We’d like to do it every day, but we just don’t have the manpower,” Reeves said. “It could grow more rapidly than it has if we had the volunteers for the deliveries. Even if someone could help just once a month, it would help. Every week we see more and more people that need help, but we can’t grow without help.

“What we hear so often, particularly from elderly widows, is ‘You know, this is the first meal I’ve had in days because I had to get my medicine.’ They have to choose,” Reeves said. Some people have told her hunger is not really a problem — it’s just an excuse to get free meals. “But when you go into their house, week after week, and you get to know them, it’s real. It’s a problem,” she said.

“Most don’t have transportation. And a lot of them, we’re the first person they’ve seen since the last time we came. It’s sad. It’s really sad.”

Reeves has kept the Angel Plate Ministries going in addition to Meals on Wheels because Meals on Wheels just feeds the elderly and veterans. “A lot of these elderly have grandchildren, and I can’t hand out one person a meal and not someone else,” she said.

Through Meals on Wheels, the group had to get a tax ID number and establish an account at Enterprise Bank. The 501(c)3 non-profit status requires $300, so that’s still in the works — right now all the money is going to buy food. But those who want to help can make monetary donations through Cottageville U.M.C. if someone wants their donation to be tax-deductible. Of course, the effort also accepts donations of food, pet food and other items.

The group will hold a fundraiser on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the church with a spaghetti dinner and silent auction. That will hopefully help with the monetary needs, but manpower is still short and the need is still great.

“There just such a huge need for this,” Reeves said. “I’m so excited and passionate about it.” She just needs some additional bodies to help the program grow.

For information on how to help, call Gena Reeves, 843-599-8585.