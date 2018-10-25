Commission starts on long path to runway improvement

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:43 am

The Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission is starting the long process of seeking federal funds to lengthen and strengthen one of its runways.

At the commission’s Oct. 11 meeting, the project appeared among the new business.

Airport Manager Tommy Rowe explained that the commission agreed to proceed with the project to improve the capability of runway 5/23.

“It will probably take 2-4 years go get to the point where the commission will be ready to proceed with the plan,” he said. If and when the work will be undertaken will be contingent on when Federal Aviation Administration funding might be available.

The draft five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Lowcountry Regional Airport provides a road map for possible improvements to the airport that will use FAA funds.

The plan lets FAA officials see what the local commission has planned and the amount of federal dollars they will be seeking for the projects.

The draft of the Capital Improvement Plan puts the airport in position to strengthen and lengthen the runway for federal fiscal year 2021. The airport commission, according to the plan, will seek approximately $6.7 million in the federal funds for the project.

The total cost will be an estimated $7.5 million, with both the state and local shares estimated at $375,000.

Rowe said currently the 5/23 runway is 6,000 feet long and has a load-bearing capacity of 101,000 pounds. Under the plan, the runway will be lengthened to 7,200 feet and the runway will be strengthened to improve the load-bearing capacity to approximately 146,000 pounds.

The improvements will allow the airport to handle bigger and heavier corporate jets, Rowe explained.

Lowcountry Regional Airport undertook a similar expansion and strengthening project on its 5/23 runway approximately eight years ago.

In 2010, the FFA provided the bulk of the funding to lengthen the runway to 6,000 feet, install a new coating of asphalt on its entire length and construct the parallel taxiway.

The strengthening is accomplished by installing another layer of asphalt on top of the existing runway.

The runway will be lengthened on the end that extends toward Thunderbolt Drive.

The plan will not require acquiring any additional land. “We have room to do that,” Rowe said.

The enlarged runway, he added, will not encroach on Thunderbolt Drive.

Rowe said that the airport commission is currently using state grant money to clear the land where the extension will be located. “It is very preliminary stuff,” he added.

“It will be years before we start it,” Rowe said. The when depends on FAA funding.