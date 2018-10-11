Combating infant mortality: Sign up for baby shower by Oct. 15

A free baby shower planned for the Coastal Outback at 2269 Jefferies Highway for Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon represents a unified effort to shrink Colleton County’s infant mortality rate.

The event is open to the public, but interested individuals must RSVP by Oct. 15 by contacting Shelia Smith at Shelia.Smith@MolinaHealthcare.com or by calling (843) 709-3879.

Statewide the infant mortality rate has shown a drop statewide since 1996.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control measures statewide infant mortality rates in four-year increments.

From 1996 through 2000, South Carolina had an infant mortality rate of 9.3. It dropped to 9.1 in 2001-2005; 7.9 in 2006 through 2010; and 7.1 percent in 2011 through 2015.

Colleton County in 2015 recorded an infant mortality rate of 10.4 percent.

S.C. Sen. Margie Bright Matthews (D-Walterboro) is teaming up with Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and various local organizations to host a free baby shower for new and expecting moms from Walterboro and the surrounding area. Bright Matthews and Molina joined to conduct a similar baby shower in June.

Molina will provide new moms and moms-to-be with a complimentary Dr. Cleo diaper bag filled with baby essentials such as diapers and baby wipes.

Partnering organizations will provide education on prenatal health, maternal health topics such as breastfeeding and early childhood development.

The event is designed to create awareness about the importance of prenatal and postnatal care. Improving birth outcomes and reducing infant mortality rates can often be achieved through education and healthy choices, and this event seeks to give families expecting a baby the resources to help them get the care they need.

All giveaways will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.