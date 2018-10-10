Colleton public schools to close tomorrow

Colleton County School District administration will close schools on Thursday, October 11 in anticipation of the potential severe weather conditions due to Hurricane Michael. All afterschool activities, sporting events and extended day programs will be canceled.

We will continue to closely monitor this weather event and will communicate with parents, staff, and the community on Thursday evening with a decision regarding school on Friday, October 12. Updates will be available on our website and through local media outlets.

As always, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and every decision is made with this in mind.