Colleton County Rice Festival presents scholarship

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 9:11 am

The Colleton County Rice Festival presented a scholarship recently. From left are USC Salkehatchie Dean Dr. Ann Carmichael, Rice Festival Scholarship recipient Sharon Hudson, Rice Festival Chairman Josh Bell and Rice Festival Treasurer Kelly Ritter. The banquet was held at USC Salkehatchie in Allendale.