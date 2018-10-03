Coastal Electric annual meeting Saturday
by The Press and Standard | October 3, 2018 12:46 pm
The 78th annual meeting of members of Coastal Electric Cooperative will be Saturday Oct. 6 at the coop office, 2269 Jefferies Hwy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with entertainment and exhibits from 8-10 a.m. The business meeting will be at 10 a.m. and a health fair will be from 8 a.m.-noon.
