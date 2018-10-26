CMC Women’s Day draws big crowd

Last Updated: October 23, 2018 at 4:39 pm

A capacity crowd packed the USC Salkehatchie Gym Monday evening for Colleton Medical Center’s Women’s Health Day 2018. The medical center, sponsors and exhibitors provided dinner, health screenings, exhibits, and door prizes.

USC Salkehatchie Dean Dr. Ann Carmichael was the moderator of a health professional panel that answered questions from the audience. Panelists were Dr. Laura Dacks, general surgery, Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists; Dr. Angela Fisher, obstetrics and gynecology, Walterboro OB/GYN; Courtney Araneo, pregnancy center at Walterboro OB/GYN; and Christy Martin, NP, pregnancy center at Walterboro OB/GYN.

Exhibitors included American Insurance Center, Colleton Chiropractic, Colleton Medical Center (Health2U, Imaging, Pharmacy, Robotics, Wound Care), Holland Maness Orthodontist, Hospice Care of S.C., Kindred at Home; and Technical College of the Lowcountry. Health screenings were provided by Colleton Medical Center and USC Salkehatchie Rural Nursing Initiative.

“Being able to host a healthcare event with over 200 attendees was rewarding for Colleton Medical Center,” said Jimmy Hiott, CEO. “This was the largest women’s health day gathering we have ever held and we appreciate everyone who assisted. The information provided by our exhibitors, sponsors and panel was enjoyed by all.”

Ann Jonason, PhD, RN, was chairperson of the CMC Women’s Day Committee. Members of the committee were Sherlene Brown, Leigh Cook, Patricia Crosby, Marilyn Fryar, Jill Gadsden, Anita Green, Jalacy Green, Mary Jones, MaHallie Martin, Diane Mathews and Kymberly Mullinax.

Dinner for the event was catered by Colleton Medical Center, Ferando Middleton, director. Assistance for dinner was provided by students representing Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center and Lowcountry AHEC-CCHS Health Careers Academy.

More information about Colleton Medical Center: 843-782-2000 or www.colletonmedical.com.