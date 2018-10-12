CMC gives employee awards
by The Press and Standard | October 12, 2018
Colleton Medical Center presented its 2018 annual Employee Service Awards on Oct. 4.
Leading the program were CEO Jimmy Hiott, Chief Nursing Officer Ann Jonason, CFO Cassie Ball and Vice President of Business Development Sandy Bynum. Debi Drew and Deborah Parker presented the FISH Award.
Receiving awards were:
Five Years
Whitney Bishop, Phyllis C. Briaud, Shatema L. Broughton, Shatara N. Broughton, Willie Brown, Sonya E. Carter, Kristen M. Caulder, Grier J. Collins, Jennifer Dantzler, Rachel Garrett, Christina L. Hallman, Karmyn Bowen Harrison, Gregory Hiser, Tammy Lynn Huffstetler, Corlis Jones, Katherine Judy, Kimberly K. Mathis, Kendra N. Mears, Jeweleen Y. Mitchell, Jennie S. Murdaugh, Jesilyn E. Nettles, Nikki Nettles, Brooke Hiott Stevens, Deanna Wells and Lynn G. Williams.
10 Years
Annette Baldwin, Kaci Beach, Denise Catterton, Debra Crosby, Michele Desena, Angela Strickland Maxey, Melinda McClendon, Karen Rentz, James Stopinski, India M. Sweat, Kellee A. Edwards.
15 years
April Cooke, Marilyn E. Fryar, Frankie Hiers, Sandra F. Moore, Raye C. Murdaugh, Danette Axson Reed, Florence S. Reed, Crystal I. Shumard, Marjorie L. Salisbury.
20 years
Bruce L. Bennett, Lynda W. Deloach, Latoshia M. Greene, Michelle Grinberg, Rebecca Hayden, Suzanne Hickman, Henry P. Hiott, Debbie D. James, Barbara H. Padgett, Michelle A. McDowell, Linda Crawford.
25 years
Dale Bennett, Lori A. Litchfield, Bonnie D. Green, Jacqueline M. Mole, Jimmy Hiott.
30 years
Charlotte Valentine, Paula J. Walker.
35 years
Marjorie R. Nettles
40 years
Sandy Bynum, Diane Lawrence.
Sophie Rivers was presented the FISH (Forever In Super Hands) annual award.
David Nay provided entertainment and dinner was served.
