Clinic adds new music, visuals

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:58 am

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue, instead of heading to a local contest the first weekend in October, worked with nationally-known visual and music composer Tim Hinton. The Band of Blue practiced Friday night and then was back at it Saturday morning, adding new music, visuals and drill to their production of ROMA!

Tim Hinton from Orlando, Fla., is a retired band director and has written for hundreds of bands across the country. Hinton hosts a national podcast called “The Marching Roundtable” which features many of the top names in the marching and visual performing arts community.

Teaming up with Hinton was well known color guard expert Dr. Mary White. White is a curriculum superintendent in South Florida, but has over 30 years of experience in the world of color guard and pagentry.

“Tim (Hinton) made musical and visual changes and added some super effects to our show,” said Band Director Tom Finigan. “He was super high energy from the get go and had our band moving and playing at a new level. The band fed off his energy and it was well worth the extra time we put in this weekend.”

• The Band of Blue travels on Saturday Oct. 13 to Effingham County Georgia for the Coastal Empire Classic. The Band of Blue performs at 8:20. This is the fourth year in a row the Band of Blue has attended this contest.

• The Band of Blue is selling YETI/Burn Barrel raffle tickets. Contact Jamie Bunton at the Bank of Walterboro for more information.

• The Band of Blue has also started its annual Fruit and Citrus Sale. See any band member to buy holiday fruit. Orders are due Nov. 15 and fruit delivery will be Dec. 13.

• The Band of Blue will travel to White Knoll High School on Oct. 20 for the SCBDA Lower State Championships and to Spring Valley High School on Oct. 27 for the 2018 SCBDA 4A State Marching Championships.

• The Band of Blue will be traveling and performing in Washington, D.C., in April for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.