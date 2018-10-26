Civitans present awards at banquet

Community leaders were recognized at the Walterboro Civitan Club annual Installation and Awards Banquet Thursday night at the Coastal Outback building.

University of S. C. Salkehatchie Dean Dr. Ann Carmichael was honored as Citizen of the Year and Salk Athletic Director Jane Brewer was named 2018’s Spirit Award winner. This award is named for the late David Williamson, a former Civitan and community leader.

Club secretary Donald Davis was honored as Civitan of the Year, and outgoing President Maryann Blake was honored for her contributions during the past 12 months. Sandra Ferguson and the Veterans Victory Home received a Clergy Appreciation Award.

Civitan Governor-Elect Dr. Misty Konow installed officers for the coming year. Civitan Club officers for 2018-2019 are: Dean Redd, president; Erin Davis, president-elect; Paul Walker, treasurer; Donald Davis, secretary; and board members Arnold Zipperer, Eric Campbell, and Mark Warren.