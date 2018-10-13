CCMS Students of the Month chosen

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:08 am

Colleton County Middle School recognized its Cougars of the Month for the month of September. Students and their families attended a ceremony on Sept. 28.

Students were nominated by their teachers for being excellent role models, dedicated leaders in academics and behavior, and for achieving excellence in the classroom.

Each month, CCMS will recognize our students in this special ceremony. Each student’s certificate is printed with the nominating teacher’s personal reason for the student nomination. “This is a very special ceremony and we were excited to celebrate with our students and parents!” said teacher Angela Crosby.

Award-winning students were: Savannah Thurston, Brandie Grooms, Alexis Groves, Hannah Bunton, Tyler Salisbury, Jayla Jackson, Trinity Ferguson, Desmond Brown, Jenaisha Bellinger, Briana Fletcher, Colson Varnadoe, Amaya LaPresta, Wyatt Weeks, Daniel Gomez-Perez, Giovanna Zarco-Sanchez, Brianna Grooms, Joelliane Vasquez, Aymi Rosa, Yair Caudillo, Gary Goff, Kayla Hudson, Jacari Robinson, Nathan Smoak, Anthony Ridgeway, Terriann Walker, Mariah Taylor, Kenya Garrett, Thomas Burbage, Alex Claxton, Landon Hill, Gabriel Smith, Jada Robinson, Kristen Way, Javier Hernandez, Mia Creel, Victor Smalls, Nora Holmes, Owen Harrelson and Ali Cook.