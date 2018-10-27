CCHS NJROTC celebrates the Navy’s 243rd birthday

Last Updated: October 24, 2018 at 9:58 am

On Tuesday Oct. 16, the Colleton County High School NJROTC celebrated the Navy’s birthday.

Lt. Col DePinto (USMC Ret), senior naval instructor, opened the festivities with a celebratory speech to the cadets and guests in attendance. Cadet CDR Paulina San Juan then read the Navy birthday messages from the Secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer and the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson.

LCDR Tom Fagan (USN Ret), the oldest sailor present, assisted PR1 Hutchens (the youngest sailor present (USN Ret) and naval science instructor) in cutting the cake. The guest of honor for the celebration was Jan Rogers.

The United States Navy originated 243 years ago on Oct. 13, 1775.

The Continental Congress authorized two armed vessels to search ships supplying the British army with weapons and ammunition during the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783).

When the war ended, the Continental Navy was dismantled, but pirate threats to American merchant ships led President George Washington to establish the Naval Act of 1794, creating a permanent U.S. Navy.

Today, the United States Navy is the naval warfare branch of the U.S. Armed Forces with over 300,000 personnel on active duty and over 100,000 personnel in the Navy Reserve.

The Colleton County High School NJROTC Cadet CO Paulina San Juan is currently in the Navy’s delayed entry program and is scheduled to ship out to boot camp with another cadet, Lt.Cdr. Christina Manigo, shortly after graduation this June.