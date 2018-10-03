CCHS Lady Cougar XC turns in season best at Crooked Creek

Last Updated: October 3, 2018 at 9:10 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County cross-country team competed in the Mike Moore Lake Murray Challenge Saturday Sept. 22 at Crooked Creek Recreation Park in Chapin. The Lady Cougars turned in their best performance so far of the season, finishing seventh out of 19 competing teams. The Cougars finished 20th out of 20 teams.

With 154 total female runners, the Lady Cougar results are as follows: 21 – Grayson Altman 20:35; 30 – Abigail Altman 21:03; 36 – Sierra Obenaus 21:26; 55 – Stacey Bennett 22:02; 57 – Kensley Dantzler 22:04; 72 — Kayla Dantzler 22:22; 101 – Lauren Reynolds 23:38; 131 – Grace Reynolds 25:54; 135 – Elizabeth McLaughlin 26:32; 142 – Faith Reynolds 27:54.

The Cougars boys had 162 athletes competing in the varsity division. The results are as follows: 115 – Blaine Cook 19:28; 149 – Hans Gabriel 21:43; 151 – Wyatt O’Quinn 21:48; 156 – Nathan Erwin 22:30; 157 – Evan Stroble 23:00; 158 – Tyler Scites 23:00; 160 – Raleigh Obenaus 26:25.

Saturday Sept. 29 the Cougar cross-country teams participated in the Lowcountry Invitational held at Mullet Hall on Johns Island. The Lady Cougars finished 18 out of 45 varsity teams.

“The race was delayed because of bad weather,” said Coach George Smith. “A portion of the course was covered with water and made for an interesting adventure. The times were slower than normal, but that was expected because of the conditions.”

Out of 322 female runners, the varsity Lady Cougars posted the following finishes: 49 – Grayson Altman 22:01; 54 – Sierra Obenaus 22:10; 81 – Abigail Altman 22:47; 151 – Kensley Dantzler 24:16; 167 – Kayla Dantzler 24:44; 169 – Stacey Bennett 24:44; 201 – Lauren Reynolds 25:43;

The junior varsity girls placed 15th with 186 participating runners: 112 – Elizabeth McLaughlin 28:39; 125 – Grace Reynolds 29:37; 147 – Faith Reynolds 31:27; 158 – Dorothy Dessoye 32:31; 172 – Ashlyn Ballew 35:19; 176 – Jamiee Robertson 36:38; 180 – Zoe Buckner 38:39.

The male runners were divided up into two races – varsity and JV. The varsity race had 47 complete with a total of 389 runners. Colleton County’s varsity boys’ results included: 208 – Blaine Cook 21:07; 279 – Hans Gabriel 23:41; 282 – Wyatt O’Quinn 23:45; 295 – Tyler Scites 24:03; 309 – Nathan Erwin 24:37; 325 – Evan Stroble 25:21.

The junior varsity had 261 male athletes competing. Colleton County did not field enough runners in this category for a complete team. Results included: 149 – Terrance Garrett 24:28; 224 – Raleigh Obenaus 29:17 and 246 – Graham Behie 33:22.

Both the Lady Cougars and the Cougars competed in Hampton in a midweek race scheduled on Wednesday Oct. 3 and then travel to Darlington Saturday Oct. 6 for the Darlington XC Carnival.