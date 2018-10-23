Blood drive today at Edisto Beach
by The Press and Standard | October 23, 2018 9:22 am
EDISTO COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2018
10:30-5:00PM
EDISTO BEACH BAPTIST CHURCH
JUNGLE RD
Donors please help your local communities by coming out
and donating. Due to the recent hurricanes our blood
supply has been taxed by nearly 3,000 units because of canceled blood drives.
To schedule your donation please call Charlie Foust at: 843-592-5533 or email: Charles.foust@redcross.org
You may also call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767)
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.