Blood drive today at Edisto Beach

EDISTO COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2018

10:30-5:00PM

EDISTO BEACH BAPTIST CHURCH

JUNGLE RD

Donors please help your local communities by coming out

and donating. Due to the recent hurricanes our blood

supply has been taxed by nearly 3,000 units because of canceled blood drives.

To schedule your donation please call Charlie Foust at: 843-592-5533 or email: Charles.foust@redcross.org

You may also call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767)