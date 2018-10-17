Band wins Georgia contest

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue won the Overall Grand Championship at the 2018 Coastal Empire Classic Marching Contest at Effingham County High School in Georgia this past Saturday. The Band of Blue scored a 94.2 and earned a superior rating. The Band of Blue competed with 16 bands. The Band won the Gold Division Class, Class 4A, High Music, High Visual and High Overall Effect and High Color Guard. A huge crowd from Colleton County followed the Band of Blue for the third year to this Georgia contest.

“The Band of Blue gave a very exciting performance and the crowd reaction was stellar,” said Director Tom Finigan. “I and the staff were very pleased with the effort this past week during practice. You win trophies at practice, not at the contest. We have really transformed our ROMA! show and it’s super effective. We still have a few things to add and to correct but the band is on pace for the Lower State Championships this week.”

The Band of Blue will travel to Columbia where White Knoll will host the SCBDA Lower State Championship this Saturday Oct. 20. The Band of Blue will march at 12:30 p.m. in a daytime performance.

This week the Band of Blue and Colleton County will honor their seniors at the home football game on Friday night, featuring its show “ROMA! with “The Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi and “Spartacus” by Aram Khachaturian.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is now selling fresh Florida citrus to help the band students to travel to Washington, D.C., in April for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is also selling Carolina burn barrel/ YETI cooler raffle tickets for $5. See any band member for tickets.