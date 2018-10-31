Band takes 11th place at state

Last Updated: October 30, 2018 at 2:50 pm

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue gave its strongest performance of the year and earned 11th place in the Top 16 4A bands at the 2018 4A SCBDA State Marching Band Championships held this past Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

The Band of Blue received a score of 82.7 of the 16 finalist bands out of 48 4A programs in the state that qualified for the annual championships. The Band of Blue has been top 12 finalists in the state every year in 4A and 5A since 1976.

The Band of Blue performed its show “ROMA!” to a near capacity audience in Columbia. ROMA! included music from the “Pines of Rome” and “Spartacus.”

Director Tom Finigan said, “We are so proud of our Band of Blue! We gave our best run of the year tonight and earned an 11th place ranking.” This year’s 4A division was very close and scores were within 10ths. Our band should be proud of what they have accomplished today. Our seniors have been finalists every year they marched in the Band of Blue.”

Finigan thanked assistant directors Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach and staff Tracy Smith, Thomas Finigan, Joe Meshach, Allison Argentino, Malik Ferguson, Cassie Headden, Chyanei Ford, Justin Pinckney, Cody Dalton, Taylor Michelle Fussell and Maria Manaeva. Thanks also to Bob Buckner, Tim Hinton and Cliff Walker for writing an outstanding show. The principal of Colleton County High School is Maurice Cannon and Band of Blue Booster president is Jamie Bunton.

“We had a huge following and it is amazing the amount of support we have at contests. We have the BEST boosters and parents in SC! Thank you to our students for being the kind of young people we can all be proud of. ROMA! will be one we will never forget,” he said.

Easley High School earned first place honors with White Knoll earning second and York from earning third.

The Band of Blue will perform once more this Thursday Nov. 1 at 7:05 p.m. at Cougar Stadium. This performance is for the parents, friends and family who may not have seen the show this year. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

More information will be available on the Band of Blue Facebook or Twitter page.

The Band of Blue is holding its annual fruit sale until Nov. 15. The band is fundraising for its national television performance in the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., in April.

Those would like to make a donation or help, call the band room at 843-782-0034 or contact Band of Blue Booster President Jamie Bunton.