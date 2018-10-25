Band headed to state contest

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue placed fifth in class 4A this past Saturday at the South Carolina Band Directors Association Lower State Championship at White Knoll High School.

The Band of Blue scored an 80.55 earning a Superior Rating and qualifying for the 43rd year in row for the State Marching Band Championship. This is the highest placement for the Band of Blue at Lower State since 2013.

The top eight bands move on to the State Marching Band Championships. Lower State bands White Knoll, Dutch Fork, Blythewood, Lexington, Colleton County, Stratford, Socastee and Goose Creek all earned spots in next weekend’s contest at Spring Valley High School. Upper State 4A schools joining the Band of Blue at state will be Easley, Laurens, York, Northwestern, Wade Hampton (Greenville), Rock Hill, Spartanburg and J.L. Mann high schools.

The Band of Blue performed its show ROMA! including the “Pines of Rome” by Respighi and “Spartacus” by Khatchaturian. The show begins with a “Roman Chant” with the band doing a “Roman Salute” which led into a trumpet fanfare. “Pines of Rome” has three sections and gives the band opportunities to play very musically. The second half of the show, “Spartacus,” starts out very softly and features the woodwind section and Shaleisha Funn on clarinet, then moves on to a very upbeat production/closer section called “The Market.” This part of the closer features brass members Megan Gooding and Terrance Brown in a fight sequence. The closer also feature the Band of Blue Color Guard, specifically the weapons or rifles, in several features.

The Band of Blue Guard program is instructed by Tracy Smith with assistance from Allison Argentino. “Spartacus” also features a tuba solo played by William Finigan and ends with a percussion feature, giving the Band of Blue several opportunities to explore different dynamics and utilizing several body effects.

“The second half of the show really cooks,” said Band Director Tom Finigan. “We get the tempo up over 160 beats a minute and at that pace it’s really exciting. The band really gets a workout during this section and to have the stamina and endurance really goes back to their physical training at band camp.”

The Band of Blue hopefully will get PE credit this year after the State House and Senate passed a bill into law allowing marching band to count for PE credit.

“We are very proud of our band. They have really progressed a long way” stated Finigan. “They have had two major storms to deal with that could have effected their season. We look forward to moving up in the rankings next weekend at the state contest.”