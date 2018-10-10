Balanced attack too much

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:02 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar football team went down to Georgia looking for a win — instead they ran into the Camden County Wildcats. The Cougars, coming off a bye-week, were out-matched early on and fell 52-7 to the top-ranked AAAAA Wildcats (6-1).

The Cougars had just 61 yards of total offense in the game including -16 rushing yards and 77 passing yards. Camden County had 465 total yards for a balanced attack that included 234 passing yards and 231 rushing yards.

Colleton County’s only points came in the second quarter on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Edwardian Stansel to Shykem Chisolm (Lance Calcutt, kick).

“We played hard, but you have to be more consistent against such a quality opponent,” said Coach Coby Peeler.

“We schedule great teams out of conference with the hope that we’ll grow and learn so that it will benefit us in conference play.

“Playing anyone with twice your enrollment is tough, but when we get to conference play, I believe our guys will be battle tested.”

The Cougars are now 2-4 overall and will head into Region VII-AAAA competition this Friday when they travel to Hilton Head High School. With a four-team region, the top three teams will be playoff eligible.