Author signs books at the library

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

Walterboro author Rubina Roberts held a book-signing for “The 4C’s of a Successful Testimony” on Saturday at the Colleton County Memorial Library.

The paperback, “The 4 C’s of a Successful Testimony,” tells of Roberts’ faith in God. “The four C’s are Confess your sins; Claim that you’re a follower of Jesus; Choose to stay focused on God’s purpose for your life, be obedient and forgive others; and Create your own destiny by trusting God to fight your battles,” Roberts said.

“A successful testimony means that you love God first, that you love yourself, that you know that Jesus’ love is enough for you, and to be there to do whatever God tells you to do. Be true to yourself, trust and have faith in God, and there’ll be no problem God can’t solve,” she said.

Retired after 33 years with the Department of Social Services, Roberts is married with four children.