Auditions next week for new adult theater group
by The Press and Standard | October 4, 2018 9:58 am
The Colleton County Arts Council is forming a new adult theater group, The Hampton Street Players. The first production will be Dickens “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 14 and 16.
Auditions for ages nine and up will be held next week on Tuesday Oct. 9 and Wednesday Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Colleton Civic Center (Hampton Street Auditorium.) Callbacks will be Thursday at the same time and place.
For information call the Arts Council, 843-549-1922.
