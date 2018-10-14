Appreciate your parents while they’re alive | Faith

In Proverbs 22:6 (KJV), God said to parents, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

This is God’s commandment to parents for raising children. Therefore, you have no choice in the matter because God gave these instructions for making sure that children are taught the right way how to live. It is called laying the foundation. Further, it does not mean that children will not makes mistakes and stray away, but if the foundation is instilled within them, they will come to themselves and go back to it. They will do what the prodigal son did when he came to the realization that he had squandered his inheritance and was now destitute.

When parents are raising their children, there are many sacrifices that have to be made. According to the blog, “Your DOST,” there are 10 sacrifices that parents make for their children: time, emotions, money, relationships, personal life, freedom, social life, careers, food and desires.

Although it is not easy to be a parent, it can be rewarding. Priorities most definitely have to be set, rules established and adhered to, and a relationship with God is a must. Often, children look at their parents and think that it is so easy to raise them. Some of them are bold enough to exclaim, “I didn’t ask to come here!” No, you did not ask to come here, but you are here.

The level of disrespect for parents from children today was once unheard of in our society. Children, your parents are not going to live forever, and according to statistics, you will most likely outlive them. Therefore, appreciate your parents while they are alive. Once they are gone, bringing all the flowers you want to bring, falling out at the funerals, pitifully saying, “I wish I had done more for them,” and mourning uncontrollably will not bring them back.

Show your parents often how much they are appreciated and loved. They need to know before they are called home how much you love them and that you appreciate all the sacrifices they made to give you the best possible life that they could. God said in Exodus 20:12 (KJV), “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.”

That word “honor” means to regard with great respect, admire, appreciate, and value. Here are some special things you can do to show your parents that you love and appreciate them:

• Cook a good meal for them every now and then.

• Send them some flowers, just because…

• Give them a card just to say, “I love you.”

• Remember their special days (birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, etc.) if it is only with a phone call or a card.

• Perform well in school.

• Do your chores without being asked.

• Once you leave home, come back and go to church with them sometimes.

• Live your life in a way to make them proud.

• Take them on a trip.

• Take them out to dinner, a movie, or a concert.

• Go for a walk on the beach with them.

• Watch a sporting event with them.

• Read the Word of God with them and discuss what was read.

• Pray with them.

If you are at a point of crossroads with your parents, find a way to make it right because tomorrow is not promised. Colossians 3:20 (ESV) states, “Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord.”

Therefore, please God by appreciating the parents that He gave you, whether they are biological or not. Do this while you still have time so that you will not be sorry when your parents have gone on to a greater reward.

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)