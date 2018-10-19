Advertising Walterboro

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 8:54 am

The Walterboro Relocation Marketing Committee held an open house recently, releasing the ads that they have created, as well as the three commercials and some early results of the campaign.

“The goal of the committee is to educate people about the City of Walterboro and encourage them to view our town as a place to move. Our target demographics are active retirees, those people who are starting a second career later in life, and local relocaters (those people moving from within the Lowcountry),” said Tourism Director Christan Spires.

The videos are available on desktop, mobile news apps and mobile platforms.

The videos can be viewed at https://www.walterborosc.org/relocate or on YouTube or Facebook.

Ads are running in the S.C. Business Review (SCETC radio), Readers Digest and the Charleston Regional Business Journal and an e-blast from The Post and Courier.

Partners in the project with the city are Colleton County, Colleton Medical Center, Coastal Electric Cooperative, First Federal Bank of S.C., Fishburne & Company, PRTC, The Bank of Walterboro and the University of S.C. Salkehatchie.