A funny thing happened on the way to Boston

Last Updated: October 17, 2018 at 11:35 am

Widdle and I just got back from a few days in Boston. Our vacation was stress-free because we’re totally in sync and we agreed on every detail of sight-seeing, shopping and dining out.

Also, I’m having Ben Affleck’s baby.

Listen, if you and your beloved can backpack through Nepal for three weeks and come back closer than ever, mazel tov. For me and Widdle, it’s a little more complicated.

Fact 1: Widdle is my person. We share the same values, humor and horoscope sign. (And they said two Sagittarians wouldn’t last.) I’d give him a kidney and he’d jump in front of a train for me–after screaming, “I TOLD YOU TO STAY OFF THE TRACKS!!”

Fact 2: On vacation, sometimes I want to set my person on fire. I’m sure he feels the same about me when I dance on his last nerve.

First, the flight. Widdle believes in two things: 1) God Almighty and 2) Arriving at the airport three hours early. I disagree vehemently with the last part, to no avail. If it’s a 7 a.m. flight, he’s there chatting up the janitor at 4 a.m. (For the record, I think 90 minutes is a good buffer. You never hear of a plane arriving an hour early, but I’ve waited for many that were an hour late.)

I prefer to pack light, i.e., carry on a duffle, because why schlep all the way to baggage claim if you don’t have to? Well, I have to because Widdle checks his bags. The good news is, I like the window seat and he likes the aisle. So there’s that.

Last week a funny thing—a God thing, actually–happened on the way to Boston.

The person in the middle seat between us was a nice older lady. Now, I don’t talk to people on airplanes. Or buses or trains or jogging trails. I smile and stay silent because, believe it or not, I’m shy. But Marilyn was warm and funny, and she and I struck up a convo before the plane took off. (Widdle, who knows I don’t say boo to strangers, was stunned.)

We discussed travel, Rudyard Kipling, her Scottish heritage, and how miserable Chucktown is in August. She shared memories of growing up in Brooklyn, and the years she and her husband lived in Luxembourg. They retired to their favorite vacation spot: sunny South Carolina.

Widdle started talking with her a little, too, and asked why they were going to Boston.

“Our son lives there. We’re going to meet him and go to my brother’s memorial service,” she said.

“I’m sorry,” I replied, automatically. “When did he die?”

“Tuesday,” she said. It was Thursday.

“He was my baby brother,” she said, her voice wavering. “Pancreatic cancer. He was 63.” Her eyes shimmered with tears.

I touched her arm and said the only thing I could think of: “That’s so sad. I’m so sorry.” I thought of my brothers, Bubba and T-Bob, and darned if my eyes didn’t start to shimmer, too.

We spoke for another 20 minutes. Then Widdle started talking to her, and pretty soon he had her laughing. She pulled out her phone and showed him photos of her brother. He was a handsome man.

We said our goodbyes after landing, and I thought about how God’s plans are perfect. He put us where Marilyn needed us to be. He made me, a silent traveler, strike up a conversation with a stranger who needed to grieve.

Then Widdle and I walked to the luggage carousel, and I only rolled my eyes a little.

Julie R. Smith, who’s rethinking her stance on strangers, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.