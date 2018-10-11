A first-hand report of ‘robot’ surgery

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:31 am

Tammy MacCue of Cottageville was diagnosed with gallbladder disease just over a year ago.

A doctor in Summerville made the initial diagnosis and told her to follow up with her regular primary care physician. “I told myself I could live with it, because I didn’t want to go through surgery,” she said. “But it got to the point I just couldn’t live with it anymore. It was too painful and I was taking too much medication.”

So she became one of the first two patients to have surgery with Colleton Medical Center’s new DaVinci robot.

“I’m not sure what made me do it,” she said. “I went to see Dr. (Laura) Dacks and she asked if I would do it and I agreed. And I’m glad I did.

“I’ve had multiple surgeries. With this, I didn’t have near as much pain after the surgery. And I healed much more quickly. I’m all healed up and it’s only been two weeks.” And she went home the same day of the surgery.

Plus, she only took six of the pain pills prescribed after surgery. “They always say the third day is the worst, and it was. I took four pain pills that day. Since then, I’ve taken nothing.

“I’m back to myself now. I can do everything now that I couldn’t do before because I was in so much pain,” MacCue said. “I would recommend Dr. Dacks and her staff to anyone who has to have this surgery to go to her and have it done robotically.”