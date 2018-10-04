A culinary celebration at Carmine’s

Giuseppe Vilale and Nicole Holmes brought together the customers who have become family to help the couple celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Carmine’s Trattoria.

Carmine’s Trattoria opened its doors 242 E. Washington St. in December of 2008. Holmes joined the restaurant in February of 2009.

Holmes explained the celebration idea came to Vilale during Farm Fresh Meal on Main on May 24. Carmine’s Trattoria joined the other dining establishments dotting East Washington Street to prepare a meal using farm fresh ingredients supplied by Colleton County farmers.

East Washington Street became Walterboro’s largest dining room that night with a table able to accommodate 125 diners installed down the middle of the street. Then the rains came and the alfresco dinner was moved to the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market complex.

Holmes said with the dinner relocated, she stayed at the couple’s restaurant to handle business there while Vilale went to the museum to continue the meal preparation.

After the May dining event, Vilale told Holmes that seeing a lot of the restaurant’s regular customers enjoying themselves at the special event had given him an idea.

“He wanted to celebrate Carmine’s Trattoria’s 10 years with them,” Holmes said. She agreed and the planning began.

As the RSVP’s came in, it became clear that one night would not be enough. So two dinners were scheduled on Sept. 26, another on Oct. 3.

Holmes said the couple didn’t want their guests crammed into the restaurant. Their goal was to give their dinner guests room to mingle, to give them a chance to catch up with old friends and make new acquaintances.

Nicole said Vilale spent two days preparing the special dinner for the celebration. The goal was to have everything ready when their guests arrived.

All that prep work also enabled Vilale to get out of the kitchen and celebrate.

Vilale, who is more comfortable letting his food do the talking, succinctly summed up the evening. “We had a pretty good time.”