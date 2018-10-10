Sparta Live

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142018 400 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018 …

EYE OF MICHAEL APPROACHING EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWEST GEORGIA…

…LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND CATASTROPHIC WINDS CONTINUE… SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION ———————————————-

LOCATION…30.9N 85.1W ABOUT 30 MI…50 KM W OF BAINBRIDGE GEORGIA ABOUT 70 MI…115 KM SW OF ALBANY GEORGIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…125 MPH…205 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 25 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…932 MB…27.53 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS ——————–

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ———————-

At 5 pm, the eye of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 30.9 North, longitude 85.1 West. Michael is moving toward the north-northeast near 16 mph (26 km/h). A turn toward the northeast is expected this evening or tonight. A motion toward the northeast at a faster forward speed is forecast on Thursday through Friday night. On the forecast track, the core of Michael will move across southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia through this evening. Michael will then move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on late Thursday night and Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 km/h) with higher gusts. Michael is a dangerous category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Michael should weaken as it crosses the southeastern United States through Thursday. Michael is forecast to strengthen Thursday night and Friday when it moves off the east coast of the United States and becomes a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). A wind gust to 69 mph (111 km/h) was recently reported at the airport in Tallahassee, Florida. A sustained wind of 59 mph (96 km/h) with a gust to 74 mph (118 km/h) was observed at a University of Florida/Weatherflow observing site just north of St. George Island, Florida. The estimated minimum central pressure is 932 mb (27.53 inches).