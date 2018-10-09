Sparta Live

by The Press and Standard | October 9, 2018 12:12 pm
Baby Carrots with Dill Butter
Ingredients
1 (16 ounce) package baby carrots
2 tablespoons margarine
1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Place carrots in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook 10 minutes, until tender. Remove from heat, and drain. Gently toss with margarine, dill, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.
Footnotes
AllRecipse.com
Honey Roasted Carrots
Ingredients
8 carrots
3 tablespoons of Olive Oil
¼ cup of Honey
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Place the whole carrots into a baking dish, and drizzle with olive oil. Mix until the carrots are completely covered with olive oil. Pour on the honey, then season to taste with salt and pepper; mix until evenly coated.
Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, or cooked to your desired degree of doneness, 40 minutes to 1 hour.
AllRecipes.com
Carrot Salad
Ingredients
• 1/3 cup golden raisins
• 1-pound carrots
• 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise
• 3 tablespoons sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/3 cup diced fresh pineapple
Directions
Place the raisins in a small bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to sit for 5 minutes and then drain.
Fit a food processor with the grating blade. Cut the carrots in half and place in the feed tube so they are lying on their sides. Process in batches. Place the grated carrots in a medium bowl, add the lemon juice and toss.
For the dressing, whisk together the sour cream, mayonnaise, sugar and salt. Pour the dressing over the carrots and add the pineapple and raisins. Toss together and serve.
Recipe courtesy of Ina Garten
