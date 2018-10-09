Sparta Live

National Weather Service Charleston

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
    - Bennetts Point
    - Edisto Beach
    - Wiggins
    - Walterboro
    - Cottageville
    - Smoaks
* WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph 
- Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Thursday morning until Thursday afternoon - 
POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - 
PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force due to possible forecast changes in track, size, or intensity. 
- PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. 
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. 
Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. 
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes impassable. 
- Travel by vehicle or on foot increasingly difficult. Danger of death or injury from falling objects such as trees or electric wires outside. 
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines, which could persist for hours or days. 
- Some poorly secured small craft could break loose from their moorings.
* FLOODING RAIN
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
        - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally
          higher amounts

    - POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Potential for localized
      flooding rain
        - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
          the previous assessment.
        - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
          localized flooding from heavy rain.
        - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
          vulnerable to flooding.
        - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
        - Localized rainfall flooding could prompt a few rescues.
        - Rivers and tributaries could quickly rise with swifter
          currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches could
          become swollen and overflow in spots.
        - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in
          normally vulnerable spots. Rapid ponding of water could
          occur at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
          areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become
          near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge
          closures.

* TORNADO
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
        - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

