52 pints of blood donated

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 10:16 am

The Sept. 17th blood drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church collected 52 pints of blood from 55 possible donors, despite having the “usual” computer problems.

Coming in to donate were Sharon Paris, Karen Gibson, Timothy Smyly, Devan Breland, Ski Witsell, Susan Harrison, Ronella Winchester, Mary Howe, Nancy Lachicotte, Ashley Amundson, Jessica Hunt, Margie Sweet, Terry Griffin, Carroll Griffin, Doris Nettles, Fran Mack, Henry Amundson, Payton Crosby, Scotty Kinard, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge, Gary Hermann, Christy Crosby, Diane Wicker, Julia Waddell, Donald Davis, Thelma Cooper, Robert Cooper, Caffey Moultrie, Doug Bullock, Vicki Syfrett (10 gallons), Ernest Canaday, Jan Canaday, Diane Biering, Summer White, Beth Friend, Jarvis Craven, Bucky McCormack, Joslyn Merideth, Arlene Cassedy, Bruce Murdaugh, Mary Jo Fox, Anna Prater, Becky Hiott, Richard Johnston, Anna Traynham, Konia Haynes, Robin Moore, Marilyn Peters, Dawn Farish, Amber Guerra, Karen Adams, Victoria Jamison, Keivey Rowes and Norma Weeks.

“To all our faithful regular donors: I have gotten the word from Charleston that the computer problem will be addressed and, hopefully, things will move along faster,” said coordinator Norma Weeks. “Please don’t give up on us!”

For information, call Weeks, 843-538-8950.