12 dogs and 8 cats find new homes

Last Updated: October 10, 2018 at 11:42 am

Twelve dogs and eight cats found new homes during the “Pick Me” adoption event held Friday-Sunday at the Colleton County Animal Shelter. “The results were even more than we hoped for and certainly the most successful adoption event ever! Just as wonderful, was the number of volunteers who showed up to make this whole event possible. It was just spectacular! We are so very grateful for everything those volunteers did. They were the ones that made this event as successful as it was,” said Wanda Grooms of the shelter. Nearly 1,200 animals were adopted statewide during the event.