Yemassee updates info on emergency phone numbers

The Town of Yemassee Municipal Complex remains closed due to the impending Hurricane. After receiving clarification from Catherine Bozard, Hampton County E-911 Coordinator, please dial 911 for ALL EMERGENCIES.

FOR ANY STORM RELATED ISSUES DIAL 803-914-2158. DO NOT USE THE OTHER NUMBER ON YESTERDAYS EMAIL.

Town Clerk Matt Garnes also spoke with Beaufort County Emergency Management regarding our residents residing in the Beaufort County side. Dial 911 for emergencies ONLY. BCSO has a number dedicated for non-emergencies such as lift and assists, disabled vehicles, etc. That number is (843) 524-2777. That number is meant to free up 911 for true emergency calls.

For any storm damage related calls or storm questions in Beaufort County, you may contact the EOC Switchboard at (843) 255-4000. This is a public number that you may call for any storm related information within Beaufort County.

Many of you have contacted us regarding sandbags. Hampton County does not have sand available for Yemassee and may have up to 50 empty bags for the Town of Yemassee. The Town Administration is making provisions for a delivery of sand and contractor bags for makeshift sandbags. Once the town has the final details regarding the sandbag filling operation, Garnes will send out more information.