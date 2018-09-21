Yemassee town offices to be closed Monday
by The Press and Standard | September 21, 2018 11:16 am
Last Updated: September 21, 2018 at 12:22 pm
The Yemassee Municipal Complex will be closed, Monday Sept. 24 in observance of “Town Holiday, Monday after Shrimp Festival.” The office will re-open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 25.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.