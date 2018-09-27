Woman injured in Bells Highway crash

Last Updated: September 26, 2018 at 9:20 am

A Sept. 20 crash in the 200 block of Bells Highway caused serious injuries to the driver.

The 29-year-old Ridgeway woman, who sustained multiple traumatic injuries, received initial treatment at the scene following the 12:53 a.m. accident and was then transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

The woman was driving eastbound on Bells Highway when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her SUV went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned on the roadway.

Safety forces arriving at the crash site found the unconscious woman lying in the roadway, approximately 10 feet from the automobile.

The Walterboro Police Department investigated the crash.