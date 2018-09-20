Walk & Wag to be Saturday in sanctuary

The fifth annual Walk and Wag for the Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) will be Saturday Sept. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Discovery Center parking lot at the corner of Jefferies Boulevard and Hampton Street. Groups walks for pets and their people will be held throughout the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. Free lunch will be provided to all who wear a Walk & Wag t-shirt at the event. Going to the Dogs Band will provide music, and sponsors may set up booths. Donations are always welcome. For information email foccas.sc@gmail.com or visit foccas-sc.org.