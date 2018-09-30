Unemployment unchanged

Last Updated: August 28, 2018 at 2:30 pm

Colleton County’s unemployment remained unchanged in August according to numbers released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

August saw the county recording unemployment of 4.2 percent, the same figure it recorded in July.

The numbers behind the percentage showed the county’s labor force at 17,010, the number of those employed at 16,297 and those on the unemployment rolls at 713.

In August of 2017, the county’s unemployment stood at 4.9 percent.

Statewide, August unemployment was at 3.6 percent, a drop of two-tenths of a percentage point from July and six-tenths of a percent below the unemployment level in August of 2017.

The national unemployment rate for August was 3.9 percent, a drop of one-tenth of a percent from July.

“As businesses thrive in South Carolina they continue to hire at record levels, but they need a trained and ready workforce to support growth,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

In September, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the state’s technical colleges and the State Workforce Development Board will join the Department of Employment and Workforce to host the 2018 Workforce Development Symposium.

“This event is an opportunity for business, education, workforce professionals and other stakeholders to address the challenge of workforce needs and labor force availability in the state,” Stanton said.

“The goal is to provide insight on innovative workforce development that will help businesses build a strong talent pipeline while helping South Carolinians find work,” she added.