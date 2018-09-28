Unemployment rate unchanged

Colleton County’s unemployment rate remained at 4.2 percent when the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released its August report.

The county recorded the same unemployment rate for its July report. In August of 2017, the county had an unemployment rate of 5.3 percent.

State-wide SCDEW reported that the state’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4 percent, a drop of two-tenths of a percentage point over the number reported for July. In August 2017, the state unemployment stood at 4.2 percent.

“While we are excited to see record employment numbers for the third month in a row, we are cognizant of employment challenges that may be happening around the state due to the effects of Hurricane Florence,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“We want South Carolinians to know that we can offer assistance if they have been out of work due to the disaster. Unemployment insurance is one solution to help people get back on their feet, and, as always, we are here to help individuals find new jobs.” Stanton advised.