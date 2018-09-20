Two injured in weekend wrecks

Last Updated: September 18, 2018 at 3:45 pm

Two people were injured, one critically, in separate wrecks Saturday evening Sept. 15.

The first accident happened on Jacksonboro Road near Parkers Ferry Road at 9:24 p.m. when a small car left the roadway and appeared to have overturned. The 33-year-old female driver was ejected from the car and found approximately 20 feet from the automobile. She suffered multiple traumatic injuries. Firefighter-paramedics treated her injuries at the scene, then rapidly transported her to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

In the second accident, which was reported at 9:55 p.m. Saturday night, an attentive driver noticed some debris and a shoe on the rain-slick roadway near the intersection of Bells Highway at Stokes Road.

The driver stopped to investigate and heard a person moaning in the ditch. He called 9-1-1. Fire-Rescue arrived minutes later and found a man unconscious in the ditch. A moped was found approximately 50 feet away, and evidence at the scene indicated the moped crashed or was hit on Bells Highway.

Firefighter-paramedics began treating his multiple injuries. He was transported by ambulance directly to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston, as no helicopters could fly due to poor weather conditions.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.