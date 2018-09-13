Two injured in ACE Basin Parkway crash

Last Updated: September 11, 2018 at 3:33 pm

Two motorists were sent to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment of injuries they sustained in a head-on crash in the 16000 block of ACE Basin Parkway the afternoon of Sept. 6.

According to witnesses, just before 5:26 p.m., a northbound Chevrolet Malibu crossed the centerline and struck a southbound Jeep head on. Both vehicles received heavy damage and the driver of the Malibu was trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters at Station No. 2, located near the crash site, heard the collision and responded immediately. They reported two severely injured people and requested a second ambulance. The vehicles and debris blocked all lanes of the busy highway.

Crews began treating the injured as they worked to free the driver of the Malibu. After about 20 minutes using hand tools, firefighters forced open the driver’s door and removed portions of the vehicle to free the driver. He suffered multiple traumatic, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was also treated at the scene for multiple traumatic injuries before being transported to Charleston.

Traffic on ACE Basin Parkway was blocked for about 40 minutes. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.