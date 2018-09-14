Two blood drives planned this month

Two blood drives will be held in Walterboro in September.

The first will be the regular blood drive on Sept. 17 from 1-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The second will be the third annual Marshall “Bubba” Catterton Memorial Blood Drive on Thursday Sept. 27 from 1-6:30 p.m. at the Walterboro Elks Lodge, 236 Milestone Ln.

For information call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.