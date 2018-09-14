Town of Yemassee still has sandbags
by The Press and Standard | September 14, 2018 11:22 am
The Town of Yemassee has about 50 sandbags available behind the Yemassee Municipal Complex. Town employees are filling the bags, which are available free to the public.
